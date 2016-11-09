McFeely: Here's what has us worried, Trumpers

But, see, we have fears, too, assuming there isn't some sort of nuclear scrap with Iran or Putin in the next four years. At which point all of our other fears would melt away.

We fear that the guy you elected made of fun of that man with a disability and you didn't have a problem with it. Didn't even flinch. Made excuses for him.

This is what it's come to in the United States of America, a nation that once elected—for four terms—a president in a wheelchair: You can make fun of people who have no choice in their appearance or physical ability and you can be rewarded for it.

We're afraid because Trump doesn't seem to have basic human decency.

We're not talking political correctness here. We're talking decency. Somebody decent doesn't mock people the way Trump does.

It's that simple. We're afraid that a grown man who stood before a crowd and flapped his arms and made a "funny" voice in order to disparage a disabled reporter is now the president of the United States. We're worried about the message that sends, particularly to those who voted for Trump.

Because aside from economics or immigration laws or foreign policy, on which we can all agree or disagree, many of us believe there are basic tenets to being human and that taunting somebody because they have a disability is outside that boundary.

Unless, of course, you're in first grade and don't know any better. But Trump is not in the first grade. He's an adult soon to occupy the Oval Office.

And certainly, ridiculing somebody with a handicap is not the only unfortunate place the president-elect has wandered. He's insulted Mexicans, Muslims, a war hero, a Gold Star family, women and any number of other people. None of what he's done is a very good look, it's all quite cruel, but to point that out would invite derision as being politically correct or a pansy.

But mocking somebody with a disability? That seems to us to be an absolute absence of decency and that's why we're scratching our heads today wondering what the next four years hold.

What is off-limits? Who will be a target? What is going to be deemed acceptable?

For us, Trump's election exposed a soft white underbelly of America that we always knew was there, but hasn't been out in the open recently. It just sort of festered underneath the surface, buried in a shallow grave since the late 1960s, as we tried to pretend we'd moved ahead.

But Trump has emboldened those voices with his campaign and given them credibility with his victory. You can win elections by mocking disabled people and singling out Muslims for demonization.

We've tried to tell our kids making fun of people different than us is wrong, we've tried to tell them bullying is wrong, we've tried to tell them people with skin colors or accents are not to be feared.

We thought we were making progress.

Now America has a president who threw all that out the window. And we are worried about those who are most vulnerable among us and how they will be treated.

We worry about Muslims. We worry about Latinos. We worry about African-Americans. We worry about Native Americans. We worry about LGBTs.

Apparently we need to worry about people with disabilities, too.

What will happen to them with this president?

Maybe that's why this election turned out the way it did. Maybe there was too much worrying about "them" and not enough worrying about "you." This was your way of saying, "We count, too."

Indeed you do. So maybe Trump will bring back your jobs and make your wages go up and get you a promotion. We hope so. That'd be good for everybody.

In the meantime, though, could you lay off all the people Trump hammered during his campaign? We're hoping you don't think you get a free run just because Trump trash-talked them. Although, maybe that's what you want. We don't know. Don't know much of anything anymore after this election. We told our kids to defend the victims of bullying and cruelty and here you went and elected a man who mocked a disabled man, among others.

That's what has us worried, in case you were wondering.