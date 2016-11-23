What I didn’t know is that our state’s top elected leaders – Governor Jack Dalrymple, Senator John Hoeven, and Rep. Kevin Cramer – would be sending a letter to the Obama administration asking him to issue the easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline to cross Lake Oahe and to send federal resources to our state to deal with the extremists who have assembled in Morton County to fight the project.

You can read the letter at the link, but it’s very interesting to me that Senator Heidi Heitkamp did not sign on to it. What could she possibly be objecting to?

