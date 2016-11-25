Port: #NoDAPL protesters taunt police with dead pig during Thanksgiving protests
Today was a national holiday, but the #NoDAPL protesters didn’t take the day off.
“Today’s multiple protest events on Thanksgiving day were no surprise to our law enforcement team,” Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said in a press release Thursday, Nov. 24. “The energy these paid agitators and protesters exerted to try and draw our law enforcement into confrontations did not work. We will respond in kind to any advances protesters make on our line. It’s their decision and they can bring an end to this.”