Hauser: Tale of Sunday newspaper and fish sticks

What I remember most about the Plainsman Hotel buffet was fish sticks. Oh. My. Goodness. Delicious fish sticks. The Plainsman offered fresh lemon slices, along with slathering tartar sauce onto the fish sticks. I would eat 15, a dinner roll with butter, a dessert, and call it good. I was a fast eater, often finishing before my sister had her food. I was goal-oriented and operated at one speed: fast. The only purpose for a meal was to eat. Once done, I would fidget and pester. I would play catch with the cloth napkin and use the silverware, plates, mugs and salt and pepper shakers as a construction set.

Eventually, my mom would give me permission to leave the table. One Sunday, as a 7-year old, while exploring the lobby, I discovered my second love at the Plainsman: the Sunday newspaper. For as long as I can remember I have been a newspaper junkie and it started on a Sunday at the Plainsman. Some kids beg for money to put into vending machines. Not me. I begged to buy the Sunday paper. It was so thick and full of sports news, box scores, personal interest stories, local and state news, and interesting ads.

The first time my mom said "yes" to the Sunday paper she discovered a marvelous secret to parenting me. The cost of the paper bought her an hour of peaceful adult conversation and dining. I would excitedly buy the paper, sit on a couch in the lobby, spread out the paper on a coffee table, and be lost in the world of ideas and intrigue for the next hour.

And now, 40 years later, I am attempting something that has never been on my radar: I am writing a weekly column in a Sunday newspaper. My only regret? My mom passed away in June and she will never read my column. Thank you, Mom, for taking me to the Plainsman and providing newspaper money to shape my future. An hour of peace and quiet was a bonus. You always knew how to spot my interests and strengths and invest accordingly. That's what a winning parent does.

Next week I will share more of my story and why I said "yes" to an invitation to write a weekly column. God bless you. See you next Sunday.

Hauser is founding and senior pastor of Prairie Heights of Fargo-Moorhead. Email jon@prairieheights.com