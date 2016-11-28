Weather Forecast

    McFeely: University of San Diego coach has been everywhere, man

    By Mike McFeely Today at 3:52 p.m.
    FARGO — Dale Lindsey doesn’t have much of a filter, which makes him a writer’s and talk-show host’s dream.  Back when he was an assistant coach with NFL’s Washington Redskins, he was asked if former Redskins linebacker LaVar Arrington — having been dealt to the rival New York Giants — could cause problems because he had a Washington playbook.

    “If LaVar has a playbook,” Lindsey said, “I guarantee you he’s never opened it.”

    This quip came during the 2006 season, when Lindsey was making his second swing through the nation’s capital.

    Of course, Lindsey’s made a career of swinging through places and not staying long before swinging on to the next stop. After playing linebacker in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns (he lockered next to Jim Brown) and New Orleans from 1965 to 1973, Lindsey began a four-decade coaching tour in 1974 as the Browns’ linebackers coach.

    The tour has yet to stop, although it appears like Lindsey’s current job — the head coach at the University of San Diego, which plays at North Dakota State in the FCS playoffs Saturday — might be near the end. Lindsey, after all, is soon to be 74 years old.

