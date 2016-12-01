Port: It doesn’t matter that Standing Rock voiced DAPL opposition at a meeting in 2014
The new talking point for people grasping at reasons to justify the violent, unlawful rioting aimed at the Dakota Access Pipeline is audio from a meeting of the Standing Rock tribal council back in September 2014 during which the tribe said they’re opposed to oil pipelines.
Supposedly this contradicts a consistent criticism of the tribe’s position on the pipeline, specifically that they did not participate in the regulatory process despite repeated invitations to do so.
It doesn’t. This cherry-picked audio changes exactly nothing.