Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Port: It doesn’t matter that Standing Rock voiced DAPL opposition at a meeting in 2014

    By Rob Port Today at 9:47 a.m.
    Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, waits to give his speech against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

    The new talking point for people grasping at reasons to justify the violent, unlawful rioting aimed at the Dakota Access Pipeline is audio from a meeting of the Standing Rock tribal council back in September 2014 during which the tribe said they’re opposed to oil pipelines.

    Supposedly this contradicts a consistent criticism of the tribe’s position on the pipeline, specifically that they did not participate in the regulatory process despite repeated invitations to do so.

    It doesn’t. This cherry-picked audio changes exactly nothing.

    Click to read more.

    Explore related topics:opinionrob portDakota Access Pipeline
    Advertisement
    randomness