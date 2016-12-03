The so-called victim's rights measure won voter approval Nov. 8 following an out-of-state-funded multi-million dollar advertising campaign that was long on emotion and short on honesty. Intended to enshrine crime victim's rights (already protected in state law) in the constitution, Marsy's Law was opposed by responsible prosecutors, defense attorneys, crime victim advocates and retired judges. They knew from their deep pool of experience that provisions of the proposal were unnecessary and would generate legislative and bureaucratic nightmares in the implementation process. Their fact-based message was overwhelmed by a slick television campaign that relied on one or two instances where the legal and judicial systems were unresponsive to crime victims' families. The stories were real, but not at all representative of the treatment of crime victims in North Dakota. Marsy's Law was a solution in search of a problem.

The fallout already is worrisome.

One consequence of the new law is that law enforcement might be able to withhold crime victims' names and the location of a crime. That's the interpretation of some law enforcement leaders, including West Fargo Police Chief Mike Reitan. He's seeking legal advice. In South Dakota, where Marsy's Law also won voter approval, several police agencies have concluded the law prohibits the release of victims' names, and even that records of vehicle crashes can no longer be made public.

In North Dakota, North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald said crimes in public places are public events, that is, public information. He said, "I think the intent of the law is prevent release of information ..." On the other hand, the law might be in direct conflict with the state's long-standing open records law.

Marsy's Law supporter and lawyer Lacee Anderson said "we're jumping the gun a bit." She said the privacy provision only takes effect if the victim claims the right. Also, there is no cause of action, no liability, if a victim's name is made public, she said.

All of which confirms concerns that were expressed by opponents of Marsy's Law. No one seems to know definitively what its consequences will be. No one has any clear notion of how changes in the constitution will affect day-to-day work of law enforcement and the legal system—systems that were working well before Marsy's Law, or better stated, Marsy's mistake, was on the books.

Marsy's Law will go in effect Dec. 8 in North Dakota.

Flawed solution looking for a problem will cause its own problems.