A man from Green Bay called the "shingle king" was the owner of the world's largest shingle-making business, and he later became known as the "Father of Jamestown."

Annually, the lumber mills owned by Anton Klaus were turning out 100 million shingles. He was also heavily involved in railroads, serving as president of two different companies.

Klaus lost most of his fortune in the stock market crash of 1873 and the subsequent depression. Six years later, he and his family headed west, stopping at a small hamlet of less than 300 people along the James River. It was here that Klaus rebuilt much of his former fortune, investing heavily in the development of Jamestown.

Anton Klaus was born in Brutting, Prussia, now Germany, on Dec. 30, 1829, and was the second youngest of five sons born to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Klaus. Apparently Anton's mother died in Prussia because when the family set sail for America, only Jacob and his five sons were listed on the ship's passenger manifest. They reached New York on Oct. 19, 1849, and arrived in Green Bay in November.

On Aug. 10, 1850, Jacob purchased a 40-acre farm in Brown County, just outside of Green Bay, where he resumed the trade he had in Prussia - making shoes. Anton and an older brother, Joseph, operated the family farm.

In the early 1850s, Anton Klaus began "sawing wood at fifty cents per cord." Because of his rapid and efficient work, railroads began contracting him to provide lumber for the transverse beams in their tracks. As demand increased for more sawed wood, Klaus started constructing and "buying up lumber mills" in and around Green Bay.

According to the 1860 census, Klaus showed a net worth of $15,000, a respectable amount for someone who had been in the U.S. for only 10 years and in business for a shorter period of time. However, he would soon make a decision that would increase his fortune over 100-fold in the next decade.

Lumber was readily available around Green Bay, and Klaus built a barge facility on Lake Michigan so he could readily ship out his lumber to places all over the world. However, lumber was heavy and his profits, after shipping, were marginal. Klaus decided to convert his saw mills into making shingles, which were much more valuable per weight and volume. By the end of the decade, he owned and operated 21 shingle-making saw mills.

Klaus' shingles were loaded onto barges that sailed eastward through the Erie Canal, and he saturated the markets in the eastern half of the U.S. However, most of the houses and small business establishments being built were in the western half of the country.

For Klaus, shipping vast quantities of shingles westward would require rail service, and the best way to meet his business needs was to own and/or control his own railroad. In 1866, he filed the corporation papers for the Green Bay and Lake Pepin Railroad. Lake Pepin is 60 miles downstream from St. Paul and is the widest naturally occurring expansion of the Mississippi River.

In 1869, his company merged with the Shawano Railroad and in 1873 Klaus changed the company's name to the Green Bay and Minnesota Railroad.

The year 1873 was also when Klaus chartered the Green Bay and Winona Railroad, which would run from Green Bay to the Mississippi River, 120 miles south of St. Paul, and then north to the Minnesota state capitol. Before the project ever got off the ground, Klaus began to feel the effects of the Panic of 1873, which plunged the nation and much of the world into depression.

Following the American Civil War, there was a U.S. boom in railroad construction, At the same time, demand of U.S.-mined silver was greatly reduced when the German Empire ceased using silver for coins in 1871. With the devaluation of silver prices, interest rates increased, "thereby hurting farmers and anyone else who carried heavy debt loads." Because of the perceived instability of our monetary policy, investors shied away "from long-term obligations, especially bonds."

"In September 1873, Jay Cooke & Company, a major component of the U.S. banking establishment, found itself unable to market several million dollars in Northern Pacific Railway bonds," and on Sept. 18, the firm declared bankruptcy. This jolt to the economy caused the New York Stock Exchange to shut down for 10 days beginning on Sept. 20.

"By November, some 55 of the nation's railroads had failed and another 60 went bankrupt by the first anniversary of the crisis." Klaus terminated his efforts with the Green Bay and Winona Railroad, and the Green Bay and Minnesota Railroad Company went into receivership before being sold in foreclosure in August 1881.

Because of the railroad situation, Klaus lost a fortune, and he was also forced to close most of his saw mills. Since he saw no way that his economic situation would turn around in Green Bay, he made the decision to relocate and start anew. In 1878, Klaus purchased land adjacent to the small, unincorporated village of Jamestown and moved his family there a year later.

Leaving Green Bay was not an easy decision for Klaus because he had been an active member of the community. He served three terms on the city council and, during the latter 1860s, was elected to three one-year terms as mayor. He had built much of the city and watched it grow to become the third-largest city on the shore of Lake Michigan. What turned out to be a major loss for Green Bay was a great gain for Jamestown, as Klaus became the spark that helped it grow into one of the major cities of northern Dakota Territory.

We will conclude the story of Anton Klaus next week.