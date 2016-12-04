North Dakotans lose two good legislators

Public service is in Schneider's DNA, a happy inheritance from his family. A successful attorney, he wasn't in public office for title or prestige, such as it is. He believes passionately in effective representative government; and in his civic responsibility to make a difference.

A state senator since 2009, he rose quickly to minority leader and took on the role of a thoughtful, articulate and unintimidated counter to the Republican super-majority's steamroller. With a ready smile and pleasant demeanor that rarely failed in the heat of partisan policy debates, Schneider's grasp of complex issues—oil taxes, for instance—helped keep the majority honest by calling them to account for their legislative proposals. They had to explain themselves, and frequently could not after a devastating Schneider analysis.

By most accounts, the winner over Schneider in Grand Forks District 42, Curt Kreun, is a fine fellow. A former state senator, he'll have an easier time of it than Schneider because he's is in the majority party. But no one can replace the passion for service and the hard-work ethic that Schneider brought to the Legislature.

Sen. Flakoll's loss in Fargo District 44 removes the Legislature's most visionary voice for higher education. Not only was he a champion for the campuses, his professional work in higher education gave him a foundation of knowledge and credibility that allowed him to challenge anti-higher ed mossbacks in his own party. He did so frequently, to the consternation of some of his Republican colleagues.

Flakoll, first elected in 1998, lost to Republican-turned-Democrat Merrill Piepkorn, a popular entertainment promoter, musician and former host of a public radio news program. Piepkorn worked hard for the win, and he's certainly ready to go to work in Bismarck. But there is no way he can be as effective as Flakoll because Piepkorn will find himself not only in a shrunken Senate minority, but also because he will be a freshman in that minority. Try as he might, he will not come close to becoming the strong and effective advocate for higher education that Flakoll was.

I've had the privilege of reporting about and analyzing the Legislature for 45 years. I've seen lawmakers come and go—some brilliant giants who did good things for the state; others dumb as fence posts, small when elected and small when they left.

Schneider and Flakoll were among the best. Their defeat last month was a loss for all of North Dakota. I hope they make a comeback.