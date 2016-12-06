McFeely: Moorhead mayor should veto city council sham

Mayor Del Rae Williams should use the veto power granted her in the city charter to halt this and allow the proper process to play itself out. Whether she stands up for some semblance of democracy in her town remains to be seen.

Democracy in Moorhead? Pfft. That's for losers. These are hardball politics right here in River City, boys and girls.

The winners are council members Brenda Elmer, Steve Gehrtz, Mike Hulett and Nancy Otto—who pulled a fast one and got their candidate, Melissa Fabian, a City Council seat being vacated by Jim Haney. Haney is the guy who wanted to be on the Clay County Commission but didn't see fit to resign his city position to allow actual residents of his ward to, you know, vote on his replacement.

Luckily, though, he recused himself from voting on the new council member because he felt it wasn't the right thing to do. What a guy.

The losers are the three council members who were played like a guitar and didn't see the slick political maneuver coming until it was too late—Heidi Durand (also of Ward 2), Chuck Hendrickson and Mari Dailey—and, more importantly, 13 other Ward 2 citizens who took the time and effort to apply for consideration for a seat on the council. In good faith, they filled out the paperwork and typed up resumes so the council would consider them.

Those citizens believed they were going to get a few minutes before the council on Monday, Dec. 5, to state their final case before the members voted to winnow down the field to three finalists. Those three people, then, would be invited back to a Dec. 12 meeting for public interviews after which the council would vote to fill Haney's seat.

The reason the other 13 candidates and the naive City Council members believed this was going to be the process was because Moorhead City Clerk Michelle French sent out an e-mail outlining that exact process and timeline. It even included a sentence thanking the citizens for their interest in serving Moorhead. With an exclamation point and everything!

But a funny thing happened on the way to openness and fairness in Moorhead. Hulett made a motion to use a different method of selecting a new council member, one in which the council would go through the list of 14 candidates and cast a vote for one. Period. End of story. No three-minute pitches, no winnowing, no public interviews. If one of the candidates got a majority of votes, that person would replace Haney.

Durand and Dailey objected, but were outnumbered.

When Fabian's name came up, four members voted for her—Hulett, Elmer, Gehrtz and Otto. Game over. Shinwar Mayi received the other three votes.

Hulett said the vote was done in the interest of expediency. The council is very busy, he said, and there was no reason to drag out the process with personal pitches and a narrowing of the field.

"We all had ample time to look at all 14 resumes," Hulett said. "For you and me, three minutes is barely enough time to clear our throats. What were we going to get out of that?"

Some of the shunned candidates, though, are not happy. One, Drew Sandberg, believes the process was circumvented and "it casts doubt on the legitimacy of the appointment."

Sandberg has no quarrel with Fabian, specifically, but said the others didn't get a fair shake.

"I'm looking at ways to amend the city charter to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said.

Dan Haglund also has no issue with Fabian, necessarily. But he, too, was taken aback when the council sprung the surprise.

"I'm upset that the process was changed at the 11th hour," he said. "I think it's a disservice not only to the rest of the candidates, but to the citizens of Moorhead and the 2nd Ward."

Williams, the mayor, voiced her displeasure at the meeting because "it didn't feel right." She expanded on that by saying, "I didn't like the process. I wanted to stay where we were because that's what the expectations were. They were communicated in the letter to the candidates."

Williams might have an option, if she's that upset. Section 3.07 of the city charter gives the mayor veto power over ordinances and resolutions. Because a formal resolution to appoint Fabian won't be taken up until the next council meeting, Williams might be able to veto the motion that approved the process to select the new member. The council would need six votes to override the mayor's veto, which aren't there. It would have to revisit the issue.

Failing that, Williams could veto the resolution to appoint Fabian. Again, six votes would be needed to override. They are not there.

"I'm looking at what options might exist," she said. "That's not to say I'm going to do anything. I'm just seeing what's there."

The mayor should use what power she has to stop this. Even if the open seat remains until 2017, it's important the 13 shunned candidates get a fair shake—just like they were promised in writing.