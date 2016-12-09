Veterans march with activists near Backwater Bridge just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, N.D., on Dec. 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

To date the State of North Dakota’s cost for responding to the often unlawful, often violent protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline adds up to around $17 million. That cost will likely go up as some of the protesters insist that they’ll remain in their camps through the frigid North Dakota winter despite calls to leave from Governor Jack Dalrymple, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (whose land they’re illegally occupying) and Standing Rock Chairman David Archambault.