Port: #NoDAPL activists raised at least $11.2 million for protests through 285 different online accounts
To date the State of North Dakota’s cost for responding to the often unlawful, often violent protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline adds up to around $17 million. That cost will likely go up as some of the protesters insist that they’ll remain in their camps through the frigid North Dakota winter despite calls to leave from Governor Jack Dalrymple, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (whose land they’re illegally occupying) and Standing Rock Chairman David Archambault.
But the protesters raised big bucks of their own according to a thorough analysis of hundreds of online fundraising accounts. Through yesterday, December 8, over $11.2 million had been raised for the protesters through at least 285 different online accounts on sites like GoFundMe, Generosity, FundRazr, Crowdrise, and Indiegogo.