    Port: ND cops blast Obama on #NoDAPL protests, say they’ve been 'utterly abandoned'

    By Rob Port Today at 10:27 a.m.
    Larimie County (Wyo.) Sheriff Danny Glick, left, answers questions during a press conference at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Others, from left, are Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, Burleigh County Sheriff Pat Heinert, Bismarck Police Chief Dan Donlin, Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser and Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney. Mike McCleary / Bismarck Tribune

    On Friday a group of North Dakota cops, led by Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, wrote a scathing letter to President Barack Obama blasting the federal government’s response to the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

    Or, more specifically, the lack of a response. You can read the whole letter at the link.

    “It is our concern that if we do not receive federal assistance, the safety and well-being of law enforcement officers, citizens of the community, and the protestors themselves are at grave risk,” the cops write.

    Click to read more.

