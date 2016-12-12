Port: ND cops blast Obama on #NoDAPL protests, say they’ve been 'utterly abandoned'
On Friday a group of North Dakota cops, led by Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, wrote a scathing letter to President Barack Obama blasting the federal government’s response to the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Or, more specifically, the lack of a response. You can read the whole letter at the link.
“It is our concern that if we do not receive federal assistance, the safety and well-being of law enforcement officers, citizens of the community, and the protestors themselves are at grave risk,” the cops write.