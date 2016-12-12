Judge Bright's wonder at the world kept him moving

At first, I was reluctant to join. It seemed old-fashioned to me. It seemed the epitome of privilege: white men from the federal judicial branch and the press discussing politics and current events.

But Zaleski told me you don't say no to a federal judge's invite, and especially not Judge Bright's, so I went.

Judge Bright was 87. I was 35. Our life's experiences were miles apart. I didn't say much those first several lunches. I mostly listened. Come to think of it, that dynamic never really changed much over the 10 years I lunched with Judge Bright. He'd do most of the talking, especially later in life as his hearing declined and he couldn't fully hear what others were saying.

But he was always curious about goings-on in the world and in the news. His wonder about the possibilities of everything never ceased, even as a very old man. I was convinced that's what kept him going at a fast clip all these years. He seemed to want to know and understand everything.

Often, at the end of our lunches, Judge Bright would hand me a folder or some sheets of paper, stories or subjects he'd like me to read up on and consider reporting. Many of them had to do with legal injustices toward American Indians, black men and women.

Despite the privileged pedestal of a federal judgeship, Judge Bright was always concerned about blind justice. He worked tirelessly to make sure others in privileged positions understood and appreciated the plight of those he saw as powerless.

Judge Bright, like most of us, was shaped by his upbringing and his life's experiences. A son of Jewish immigrants, he grew up on Minnesota's tough Iron Range during the Great Depression. He later served in World War II.

After practicing law for 21 years, President Lyndon Johnson appointed him to the federal bench in 1968 during another difficult time for the country.

Bright was heavily influenced by politics at the time of John F. Kennedy and Johnson, who in 1964 signed into law the Civil Right Act.

Of all the lunches with Judge Bright over the past 10 years, none stand out to me so much as those before and after Barack Obama was elected president.

Judge Bright was absolutely convinced Obama could not be elected to the White House. He felt the nation was still too prejudiced to overcome that racial barrier.

After that historic 2008 election, Judge Bright was so anxious to meet and discuss the results he could barely contain himself.

Just shy of 90 years old at the time, he said the election of the nation's first black president infused him with a new sense of hope and wonder for the future.

He came into his judgeship at a time of great racial division and was still on the bench when the U.S. voted in its first black president.

It struck me then, as it did Monday upon hearing of Judge Bright's death at 97, that those lunches with him taught me a very important lesson: We are never too old to challenge our assumptions, to look at the world with a sense of wonder and hope. Never too old to try to make a difference.