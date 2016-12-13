Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Port: Hold the company, not the entire industry, responsible for Belle Fourche Pipeline leak

    By Rob Port Today at 12:38 p.m.
    An oil pipeline spill in Ash Coulee Creek is pictured Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, northwest of Belfield, N.D. The Belle Fourche Pipeline spilled an estimated 176,400 gallons of oil. Photo courtesy of North Dakota Department of Health

    The Belle Fourche Pipeline has leaked over 176,000 gallons of oil into Ash Coulee Creek in western North Dakota.

    It’s a major spill, and the response to it has been complicated by North Dakota’s severe winter weather. The latest word is that some five miles of the creek have been contaminated.

    As you might imagine, this incident has been seized upon by the enemies of oil development generally and pipelines specifically. The leak happened just 150 miles or so from the site of the often violent #NoDAPL protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

    The protesters, not surprisingly, are claiming this leak makes their point against pipelines.

    Except it kind of doesn’t.

    Click to read more.

    Explore related topics:opinionrob portDakota Access PipelineBelle Fourche PipelineNorth Dakota
    Advertisement