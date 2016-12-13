Port: Hold the company, not the entire industry, responsible for Belle Fourche Pipeline leak
The Belle Fourche Pipeline has leaked over 176,000 gallons of oil into Ash Coulee Creek in western North Dakota.
It’s a major spill, and the response to it has been complicated by North Dakota’s severe winter weather. The latest word is that some five miles of the creek have been contaminated.
As you might imagine, this incident has been seized upon by the enemies of oil development generally and pipelines specifically. The leak happened just 150 miles or so from the site of the often violent #NoDAPL protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The protesters, not surprisingly, are claiming this leak makes their point against pipelines.
Except it kind of doesn’t.