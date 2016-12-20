Forum editorial: No way to govern Minnesota

There is plenty of blame to go around because it's gotten personal between two important leaders.

Gov. Dayton has made a habit of exiting meetings when things don't go his way, or when he's criticized by political opponents. He's been conducting himself like a kid on a playground. He takes his gubernatorial football and goes home when he doesn't like the rules of the game. Effective leadership requires a thicker skin.

Dayton's puerile pique, however, does not let House Speaker Kurt Daudt off the bad behavior hook. Daudt tends to lay blame for the soured relationship between himself and Dayton on the governor. But Daudt knows how to distract and unsettle Dayton. The speaker smiles for the cameras and says all the right things about getting along, but in the next breath jabs a rhetorical knife in the governor's side. That conduct might be good politics in the House Republican caucus, but it's lousy legislative strategy for the people of Minnesota.

There is a lot on the Legislature's plate, including stalled public works projects, tax bills and the startling spike in health insurance costs. It's possible that since the state is in much better financial shape than was expected just a few months ago, legislators will find it easier to cooperate across party lines on obvious priorities.

But if the disrespectful, cheap-shot relations between Dayton and Daudt prevail, a productive legislative session will be difficult to achieve. Grow up, boys.

Today's issue:

Minnesota prepares for 2017 Legislature.

Our position:

Leadership seems to be setting stage for failure.