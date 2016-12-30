Chef Jess: Gather 'round for some fondue fun

Fondue, which is a French word meaning "melted," originated in Switzerland as a dish created to use up leftover cheese.

A fondue is one communal pot of cheese, oil, broth or chocolate in which a group of people can use to dip or cook their food.

It seems to go in and out of style as a party food — enjoying wild popularity for a time in the '60, '70s and '80s.

Of course, as most trends do, it's back in style, and fancy and plain fondue pots are hotter than ever.

Here are a few tips to help you have fun with your fondue:

Get the right pot. Typically, metal or electric pots are used to hold oil or broth. The heavier ceramic pots are used for items you don't want to scorch, such as cheese or chocolate blends. Alternatively, if you do not have a fondue pot, you also can use a double boiler.

For a good fondue, don't go cheap with this step. Fondue is typically made with Emmenthaler, Gruyere or Swiss cheese, but you can find recipes using many different kinds.

Have enough forks or skewers. If you're worried the metal forks that come with your pot won't be enough, you can use wooden skewers. If you will be using them in oil, however, be sure to soak them for an hour or two before using them. Always avoid plastic utensils around high-heat food items. You don't want melted plastic to mix with your delicious cheese and chocolate.

Get creative with your dunkers. There are not too many rules as to what can be used in fondue. Raw meats should be sliced thinly and always cooked in a hot oil or broth. Precooked meats, such as shrimp or sausages are fine to use in a cheese fondue, but they also can be warmed fast in the oil or broth with the other meats. Cubed bread, donut holes, pound cake and pretzels work well for both chocolate and cheese fondue. A few vegetables are a must if you want to make it a round meal. Pre-blanche vegetables to ensure they are tender enough to eat. I like to use broccoli, asparagus, baby red potatoes or cauliflower. Bananas, strawberries, raspberries and apples are good choices for fruit.

Don't forget the dip. If you are using oil or broth to cook your meats, be sure to have a selection of three to four dipping sauces for guests. You can, of course, make your own, but to keep things simple, I suggest looking for premade ones at your local grocery store. Flavors you might try are teriyaki, curry, mustards or barbecue sauces.

Cheese Fondue

Ingredients:

1 garlic clove, peeled and cut in half

1 cup dry white wine, sauvignon blanc, or pinot grigio

1 pound Gruyere cheese, grated

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon cherry brandy

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch of ground white pepper

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Directions:

In a large bowl, toss together the shredded cheese and cornstarch. Set aside. Rub the cut sides of the garlic cloves around the inside of a fondue pot or double boiler.

Add the wine and heat until simmering. Add the cheese, one handful at a time, stirring until mostly melted before adding the next handful. Continue until all of the cheese is melted into the wine. Be sure to keep the cheese below the simmering temperature to avoid breaking.

Add lemon juice, brandy, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Stir to keep smooth. Serve with toasted bread cubes, blanched vegetables and pre-cooked shrimp or sausages.

If the fondue cools too much and thickens, increase the heat slightly and add a splash of wine. Avoid using water because it will cause the cheese to get clumpy.

Chocolate Marshmallow Fondue

Ingredients:

1 10-ounce bag chocolate chips

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup mini marshmallows

Directions:

In a double boiler over low heat, melt the chocolate chips with the heavy cream. Add the marshmallows and stir until smooth and melted. Transfer to fondue pot.

If your mixture is not thick enough, add more chocolate. If your mixture is too thick, add more cream.

Rerick is a professional chef and blogger. Find her blog at craveable.areavoices.com, and follow her on Pinterest as Jessica Karley Rerick. If you have a party idea to share, email her at craveablekitchen@gmail.com.