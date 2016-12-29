Heitkamp has proven to be in sync with a majority of North Dakotans on the issues that matter to the state: energy, agriculture, gun control, border security, highway funding and children's issues, for example. She has been among the few Senate Democrats who can routinely reach across the political divide to find bipartisan coalitions to advance important legislation. In that regard, her style is not unlike Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, and Republican John Hoeven of North Dakota.

On the political side, it would make no sense for the senator to resign and leave the Senate's shrunken Democratic minority even smaller. Should she take a Trump cabinet appointment, North Dakotans would vote within 95 days to fill the Senate seat, and it surely would go to a Republican. Political analysts believe Heitkamp would face a stiff re-election challenge in 2018 because the state's political complexion is deep red. But that assumes nothing changes in two years—a risky assumption because in politics two years is an eternity. Moreover, Heitkamp is compiling a record that comports with the right-tilt political climate in her state, a circumstance that has disappointed some and infuriated others in the state's Democratic NPL Party.

Thus far, Heitkamp has charted a course not unlike her predecessors in the Senate. She's a moderate Democrat whose understanding of the sensibilities of the folks back home influences her legislative priorities. In other words, she knows how to represent the people who sent her to Washington, D.C. Thoughtful North Dakotans of every political stripe should appreciate her good work.

Today's issue:

Will Heitkamp take a cabinet job?

Our position:

Maybe she should stay in U.S. Senate.