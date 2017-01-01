Discipline in NFL illogical

According to the Palm Beach Post, Henderson has had two operations on his intestines. Doctors have removed two and a half feet of Henderson's gastrointestinal tract. He had an ileostomy bag attached to his stomach that he had to empty every hour. He missed the final five games of last season because of this disease.

To help deal with his illness, Henderson takes medical marijuana. Studies have shown that medical marijuana can be beneficial in treating Chron's disease. Medical marijuana is legal in most states, including New York. However, for using medical marijuana, the NFL suspended Henderson for 10 games, which is more than half a season.

This is outrageous. Henderson has a serious illness that he's trying to deal with. The NFL needs to make a distinction between medical marijuana and recreational marijuana. The NFL should allow the use of medical marijuana, and Henderson's suspension should be lifted.

--The case of Odell Beckham Jr. He is a wide receiver for the New York Giants. He wore specially colored cleats in memory of beloved sportscaster Craig Sager, who recently died after a tough battle with leukemia. Sager was well known for wearing very colorful clothing. He also gave an inspiring speech in accepting a 2016 Espy award. Beckham was going to auction off those cleats to the highest bidder, with the money going towards cancer research.

For wearing those cleats, Beckham was fined $18,000. The NFL should have encouraged Beckham, and the fine should be dropped.

--The case of Ezekiel Elliott. He is a running back for the Dallas Cowboys. After scoring a touchdown, Elliott celebrated by jumping into a large Salvation Army kettle that was behind the end zone. For that, Elliott was given a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Apparently it's OK for players on the Green Bay Packers to jump into the stands, but it's not okay to jump into a Salvation Army kettle. The Salvation Army is a great cause, as the army does wonderful things to assist needy people. Elliott should have been thanked for publicizing the Salvation Army, and there should have been no penalty. The NFL should lighten up.

--Happy New Year to our new leaders: Doug Burgum, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.