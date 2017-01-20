I wrote those words back in 2015, noting the left’s propensity to malign energy industry workers with pejoratives like “oilfield trash.”

I thought about that post when I read this column from my colleague Mike McFeely.

“Where was the outcry when oil workers were swarming to ND?” he asks.

His premise is that those concerned about crime and social impacts from refugees in our state – those who are supporting legislation in Bismarck which would allow local governments to ban refugee resettlement – are hypocrites because they supposedly weren’t concerned about the tens of thousands of people the oil boom attracted to our state.

If it was ok to make issue of the oil boom’s social impacts – and it was -then it’s ok to question the social impacts of refugee resettlement.

But that’s a straw man. A false premise.

Click to read more.