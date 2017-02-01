Port: The gender wage gap has far less to do with discrimination than you think
“North Dakota has the fifth largest wage gap in the country with women making an average of 71 cents for every dollar a man makes, with an even larger gap for women of color, according to the National Women’s Law Center,” reports Katie Fairbanks today in the Grand Forks Herald. “Women make 80 cents for every dollar a man makes in the U.S., according to the center.”
This number is arrived at by simply comparing the aggregated, averaged wages of women to the aggregated, averaged wages of men. We are supposed to draw from the disparities in these numbers conclusions about discrimination against women in our country, and while that’s certainly a worthy topic for discussion and debate, these statistics do very little to inform it.