This rule creates a jurisdictional quagmire, which I’m sure was the point given the Obama administration’s attitudes about oil and gas development.

“The Venting and Flaring rule, as written, impermissibly intrudes upon the sovereign authority of the State to define and control oil and gas waste on State and fee lands, and it unnecessarily creates jurisdictional confusion over the specific regulatory standards that operators of wells must meet,” Governor Doug Burgum wrote in a February 13 letter to the Senate (see it in full below).

North Dakota, along with other state governments, have challenged this rule in the federal courts, though the outcome of that case isn’t clear at this point.

