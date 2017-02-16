Column: Nordstrom made a sound business decision

In developing our relationship with Nordstrom in previous years we learned that the merchandising in the company was not centralized, but regional. This meant the regions had five or six buyers for the same department, which required intense vendor presentation to all instead of one buyer and gaining collaborative support.

When all buyers agreed on a strategy we could proceed. This is unlike 95 percent of all other department stores then and now.

The company executives, while providing leadership for focus and growth, always considered their merchandising from a bottoms-up approach. While they had many more buyers reflecting sales per square foot, they were deeply loyal to this extraordinary base of merchants who knew their customers.

I believe the recent withdrawal of Ivanka Trump's line does not reflect emotion or politics from this fine company but rather a calculated evaluation of Ivanka's merchandise performance and its margin in relation to other manufacturers within each product category. Celebrity apparel lines always carry their own inherent risks.

The conclusion of their regional merchants was collaborative as always. Every effort was always made to insure if one region was struggling with a product that the other areas would do everything possible to help them succeed. The company leadership of deep integrity gave this power to its loyal employees and all these years later it has not only maintained but grown their incredible "Continue to keep America Great " attitude providing quality, value and trend worthiness to its customers.

For President Trump to suggest that the company is politically after them is absurd and insulting to such a fine company as Nordstrom with its legacy and continuing promise of customer satisfaction. This personalization is shocking coming from a self-proclaimed legitimate businessman who is now our president.

The elimination of Ivanka merchandise is due to customer rejection of its quality and/or value and resulting lack of sales. The collaborative regional bottoms- up decision was based on the merchandise performance.

Dayton is a former manufacturer and retailer of women's apparel and widow of Target's founder, Douglas Dayton.