He was referring to the cleanup efforts at the #NoDAPL protest camps in south central North Dakota. The thousands of activists who flocked with North Dakota trespassed on private land, vandalized private property, and used violent and intimidating tactics against law enforcement and the public. And then they left, failing to clean up hundreds of abandoned cars and literally tons of garbage.

With the spring melt of record setting snow falls meaning the flood plain the camp was established on will almost certainly flood, there is an ecological disaster in the offing.

