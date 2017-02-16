Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Port: Highway Patrol spokesman says #NoDAPL cleanup is 'not going to be fast enough'

    By Rob Port Today at 10:17 a.m.
    An aerial view of the main protest camp on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land at the confluence of the Missouri River and Cannonball River in southern Morton County North Dakota on February 13, 2017. The area is in a flood plain and must be clear of buildings and people who have been illegally camping to protest the nearby Dakota Access Pipeline. Tom Stromme / Bismarck Tribune

    “It’s slow moving,” Lt. Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol told me yesterday on my radio show (audio at the link), “and it’s not going to be fast enough to be honest.”

    He was referring to the cleanup efforts at the #NoDAPL protest camps in south central North Dakota. The thousands of activists who flocked with North Dakota trespassed on private land, vandalized private property, and used violent and intimidating tactics against law enforcement and the public. And then they left, failing to clean up hundreds of abandoned cars and literally tons of garbage.

    With the spring melt of record setting snow falls meaning the flood plain the camp was established on will almost certainly flood, there is an ecological disaster in the offing.

    Click to read more and hear the interview.

    Explore related topics:opinionrob portNorth DakotaNorth Dakota Highway PatrolDakota Access Pipeline
    Advertisement
    randomness