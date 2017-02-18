McFeely: No, today's kids are not lazy and entitled

There are benefits to being the father of a high school sophomore.

This doesn't mean kids don't have problems, even the best and the brightest. Talent and troubles are not mutually exclusive.

I've had the great honor the past five years of judging a writing contest for local schools. It is sponsored by the Parent Teacher Association at schools in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Every year I hem and haw whether my busy schedule will allow time for reading and judging. Every year I agree to do it.

And every year I am blown away by the writing skills, imagination, creativity and storytelling on display by kids from 10 to 19 years old.

Unmotivated? Uninspired? Unreflective? Slackers? Addicted to video games? Not these students. Remarkably talented and honest is more like it.

This year's batch of entries was dominated by stories written by immigrant students, mostly from Fargo South, telling their often harrowing tales of living in refugee camps before coming to America. One of the stories written by a young woman, now a student at South, tells how she watched her father be doused in gasoline and set on fire by soldiers. Another story was written by a young man, also currently a student at South, who was beaten and tortured by kidnappers as a child before he was able to escape and eventually get to the United States.

I need to meet those young people and tell their story. I vow to do so. They need to be heard. Some of the stories are heartbreaking.

But it's not just immigrants who experience heartbreak. There was enough of that reserved for some of the other writers, too.

"Fourteen years are used to teach me to be scared at home, to distance myself from the emotion that people call pain, and to lock myself in a tower high above the skyline, so no one can make me cry once more," one student wrote. "Each bus ride down the streets that lead to my torture is filled with panic attacks and scenarios that always end with my tears soaking into the floorboards of my bedroom. And every minute is spent on an excuse to leave, so I can live in sanctuary for a few hours. To be in a place that I feel free from the shackles he loves to put me in. To spend a few hours without being a slave to the memories is what I yearn for. What was once a mirror full of potential is now shattered and distorted. This is how I see the world."

This was written by a 16-year-old at a Fargo high school, in an essay about an abusive stepfather.

A 16-year-old high school girl from Fargo wrote these words in the third person about her depression:

"Every time she closed her eyes all she saw was failure. She had spotless grades with great potential, but to herself those didn't matter when this was who she was.

"For the longest time all she wanted was her family to say they were proud of her for all she accomplished. They finally told her but the pride she felt welling up was always short lived. She's an outcast, an introvert, the one who barely talks in class. The girl who smiled when her heart shattered, laughed at the stupidest things. This girl is the saddest. She tried to cheer up her friends when they were down, but when she needed them they weren't there. Her family didn't seem broken, but they were."

These two young people, and all those who entered their writing in the contest, have a gift. Writing with that much skill and introspection — as teenagers — means they cannot possibly be untalented and unmotivated. That they have the courage to share their most private thoughts is not to be overlooked, either.

The issue, at least with some of these students, is the problems in their young lives. That should be our concern.

But intelligence, talent and effort? No way. Five years of reading the words of students taught me to know better than that.