Port: Congressman Cramer says he's convinced there's 'almost nothing' to reports of Trump ties to Russia
“I’m convinced there’s almost nothing there.”
That’s what Congressman Kevin Cramer told me during an interview earlier today referring to the swirling accusations that President Donald Trump’s campaign was in cahoots with the Russians, and that he and Trump “talked a lot” about the matter during a meeting this week before that contentious press conference.
I had Cramer on my radio show for the first of what will be a weekly open phones town hall segment. Usually we’ll do them on Wednesdays, but this week (and next week) Friday was that day that worked out.
