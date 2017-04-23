Hauser: Family trials

Bill and Danni have eight children. Four live in Mandan, N.D., one in Fargo, two in Illinois and one in Missouri. For no intentional reason, they have never all been together with Danni. Like any family, with eight different personalities, life stories and paths, getting together holds its challenges.

But last night was different; unique; beautiful to observe. On Danni's 67th birthday, all eight children sat around a table and ate a meal together at Pizza Ranch. The challenge was that Bill was not there and has yet to hear about it. He is in the ICU, on a ventilator, sedated, fighting for his life. As I write this, he is in a tracheotomy surgery. Full of questions, doubts and fears for Dad's future, I have watched eight children come together unlike they ever have before, sharing memories, asking how each other are doing, caring for each other and discussing every topic under the sun.

This reminds me of several life lessons. The strength of a family shines through during times of adversity. We have the choice of pulling together or pushing apart, supporting each other or drifting into isolation. The issues family members use to bypass other get-togethers quickly fall away when the stakes are high. They don't matter when you all come together for one cause; taking care of the mother and praying for the father.

I am also reminded that God can only accomplish certain work in our life during times of pain. I wish it wasn't that way but it is true. Pain is one of life's greatest crucibles for learning some of life's greatest lessons. Pain can be a setback or a set-up. It can be a stumbling block or a stepping stone. Our attitude, our faith and the character seeds that have been planted in us will make the difference. So, I am proud of the Boehm family. I am blessed to be married into this family. The banter will continue. The jokes and sarcasm will live on. Facetime conversations with grandkids are included. We pray we will enjoy time with Bill for many years. Right now, we do not know if we will enjoy another conversation with him, but his commitment to his wife, his kids and his grandkids will keep the family together. And at the end of the day, that will outlive his life.

Update: I wrote this column nine days ago. My father-in-law passed away Tuesday. The grief and loss is deep. I have started a tribute column to share with you next Sunday. God bless you! See you next Sunday.

Hauser is founding and senior pastor, Prairie Heights of Fargo Moorhead. Email jon@prairieheights.com.