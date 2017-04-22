The 2016 Surgeon General's Report on alcohol states, "the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans indicate that moderate alcohol use can be part of a healthy diet, but only when used by adults of legal drinking age."

According to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, moderate alcohol consumption is defined as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. The Guidelines define a drink-equivalent as 1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits (40 percent ABV), 5 ounces of wine (12 percent ABV) and 12 ounces of regular beer (5 percent ABV).

Most recently, a study of 1.9 million adults published March 22 in the British Medical Journal concludes that moderate alcohol consumption (beer, spirits or wine) is associated with a reduction in the risk of several cardiovascular diseases compared to non-drinkers or heavy drinkers. This finding is supported by four decades of studies with similar results.

It is not recommended that anyone drink alcohol products for potential health benefits. Alcohol abuse can cause serious health and other problems, and even drinking in moderation may pose health risk for some people.

If you have questions regarding alcohol and health, discuss the potential risks and potential benefits of consuming alcohol with a physician. Together, you can determine what is best based upon individual risk factors including family history, genetics and lifestyle.

Zakhari is the Distilled Spirits Council Senior Vice President of Science and former division director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.