Letter: Keep profit-sharing at state mill, elevator
I support the practice of a company to set aside a portion of its profits for the year and share them with their employees who have helped the company generate the profits through hard work. I worked for a local mechanical contractor in Fargo for many years who offered a 401(k) and also profit sharing. I was very appreciative of the company for doing so, because I knew
they appreciated my commitment to working hard and making them a profitable company. I also realized that it was going to make my retirement a little bit easier when that day comes.
I would encourage the North Dakota Legislature to support the hard-working people at the State Mill and Elevator and leave profit sharing the way it is.
There is a lot to be said of the phrase, "Happy employees equals happy customers," so please show some compassion and stand by the workers of our State. Profit-sharing has been working well for both the management and employees for decades, so if it's not broke, don't try and fix it.
Blotsky lives in Fargo.