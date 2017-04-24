Letter: Keep profit-sharing at state mill, elevator

they appreciated my commitment to working hard and making them a profitable company. I also realized that it was going to make my retirement a little bit easier when that day comes.

I would encourage the North Dakota Legislature to support the hard-working people at the State Mill and Elevator and leave profit sharing the way it is.

There is a lot to be said of the phrase, "Happy employees equals happy customers," so please show some compassion and stand by the workers of our State. Profit-sharing has been working well for both the management and employees for decades, so if it's not broke, don't try and fix it.

Blotsky lives in Fargo.