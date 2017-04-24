Following years of public input and support from tribal members like myself, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) finalized protections that cut natural gas flaring, venting, and leaks on tribal and federal oil and gas leaseholds.

On April 19, 2017 Three Affiliated Tribes' tribal business council unanimously voted to support the BLM's rule. Our people believe in protecting valuable assets that belong to the people as well as preserving air quality.

The rule honors tribal sovereignty by leaving tribes the authority to strengthen their flaring/venting regulations, if they so choose.

The people of Fort Berthold as well as North Dakota will also benefit from the rule by ensuring that royalties are paid, and improved air quality by limiting venting and flaring.

Despite all the benefits, Congress, at the behest of the oil and gas industry, will soon vote whether to roll-back the BLM methane rule forever.

Rolling-back the BLM methane rule is not something that North Dakota or any tribal community can afford. As a result, I urge Sen. John Hoeven and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp to listen to the tribes and vote against any efforts to undermine or roll-back the BLM methane rule.

DeVille, who lives in Mandaree, N.D., is president of Fort Berthold POWER.