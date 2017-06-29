Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Port: State officials should make decisions without consultants more often

    By Rob Port Today at 9:53 a.m.
    FILE PHOTO: Chancellor Mark Hagerott of the North Dakota University System. (Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald)

    At times it can seem as though many of our state’s leaders are incapable of making any decision without a lengthy and expensive engagement of consultants.

    Everything from hiring and firing decisions to branding efforts and new logos results in hundreds of thousands of dollars being doled out to a roster of consultants.

    So it was a breath of fresh air when the State Board of Higher Education, making a decision to appoint a new President at Williston State College to replace Ray Nadolny who left that position abruptly last year, eschewed a lengthy and expensive search process and just hired internally.

    Click here to continue reading

    Explore related topics:opinionrob portopinioncolumnsNorth Dakota
    Advertisement
    randomness