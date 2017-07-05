Port: NDGOP recruiting SBHE President Kathy Neset for possible Senate run
Despite a great deal of disingenuous posturing, there’s no question that U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp is running for a second term in office. She’s raised a mountain of money already in the first quarter of 2017. You don’t do that if you’re genuinely planning to retire.
So she’s running. Who will Republicans run against her?
Rep. Kevin Cramer is most talked about among the potential challengers, but he hasn’t made a decision yet. Will he challenge Heitkamp for the Senate seat or stay put in the House? When I spoke with him this weekend he was still undecided.