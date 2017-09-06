Port: Video shows President Trump taking slight jab at Heitkamp during Mandan speech
President Donald Trump just wrapped up his tax reform speech in Mandan and, as I predicted, he used the opportunity to turn up the heat on Senator Heidi Heitkamp.
Though he was uncharacteristically gentle about it.
During a portion of his speech where he was talking about President Ronald Reagan’s tax reforms, he noted that those policies were passed by a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and were supported by a majority of Democrats in the Senate.
“Including a Democratic Senator from the great state of North Dakota,” Trump said.
Then, apparently looking at Senator Heitkamp off-camera, he said “did you hear that Heidi?”