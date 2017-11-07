Voters in the state approved medical marijuana on the ballot a year ago, though the ballot measure they cast their ballots for was so flawed it didn’t actually decriminalize medical marijuana. That forced the Legislature to step in, and their bill became active in April.

That was about seven months ago, and state officials are saying it could still be another year before medical marijuana is available. That makes some unhappy. “We’re frustrated by the process,” Riley Ray Morgan, who led the ballot measure effort, told reporter John Hageman. “It’s just more of the same delay, delay, delay, it seems like.”

One could argue that if Morgan’s group had done a better job with their ballot measure we’d be further along in this process, but that’s beside the point. Is the State of North Dakota dragging its feet in implementing this policy?

