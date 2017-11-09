Here’s the Democrats banging that drum on Twitter:

North Dakotans deserve to know why this news wasn’t made public sooner. If Governor Burgum wants to keep his promise to "reinvent state government," transparency would be a good place to start. #NDPolhttps://t.co/GPqsLWAGJ8 — ND Dem-NPL (@nddemnpl) November 8, 2017

This narrative breaks down when you consider that news of Rauschenberger’s arrest was public almost immediately after it happened.

That information is public record, you see. Arrests. Incarcerations. Court proceedings. It’s not only available to anyone in the public, including members of the media, who want to see it but you can literally look this stuff up online.

