Doug Burgum addresses the crowd after winning the office of governor Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2016, at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo. Brent Sanford, at right in the photo, is the new Lt. Governor Dave Wallis / The Forum

I saw your post on the Main Street Initiative website. The problem isn’t that the domain wasn’t registered, it’s that the wrong domain was included in the tweet. It’s MainStreetND.com, not MainStreetND.org. The tweet has been deleted and will be reposted with the correct address.