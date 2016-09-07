Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Clay County deputies in armed standoff near bridge north of Ulen
No initial sign of crime in USDA fire
Grand Forks man to be sentenced on federal child porn charges
Potted plants, apple tree stolen from prominent gardener's yard
Dick Beardsley Run for Recovery set Sept. 22 at Lindenwood
More Topics
accidents
corrections
crime
Government
education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
Metro high school volleyball roundups
Metro high school soccer roundups
Vikings' blueprint for success: Kurt Warner's Cinderella season in 1999
Grand Forks Red River girls golf win fourth EDC meet of season
NFL notebook: Rams QB Goff inactive for opener
More Topics
bison
cobbers
dragons
High school sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
vikings
opinion
Headlines
Bender: Pipeline protest has us on Major Super High Alert
Trygve Olson cartoon: Protecting our water
Letter: Secretary of state follows election laws
Forum editorial: Do better for parking at Hector
Letter: Move on ND oil pipeline without delay
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Life in your 30s means knowing who you are
Moorhead woman raises awareness about disfiguring disorder
Family can provide fun activities in care home
To pop or not to pop a pimple
At the ranch, circle of life can be tough to witness
More Topics
family
Helpful hint
health
fashion
SheSays columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Delving into the history of Beaujolais wine
Scotch draws today's headlines / Sept. 7, 2016
French bulldog drips like a faucet
Organic oats make Sarah's Monster Cookies scary good
Fundraiser has Fargo man feeling the burn
More Topics
arts
events
entertainment
music
columns
Food
faith
business
Headlines
Hormel announces new company leadership
Wall Street ends up on views Fed will hold off on rates
PayPal, MasterCard reach deal for store payments
Grand Forks' Dakota Harvest bakery closes
OmniByte Technology creates app for small communities to promote events, lodging, more
More Topics
What is that
money
economy
Restaurants
inside business
retail
briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Sept. 7, 2016)
Births (Sept. 3, 2016)
Births (Sept. 2, 2016)
Births (Sept. 1, 2016)
Births (Aug. 31, 2016)
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Arnold H. Anderson
Michael William Wasvick
Donald Rheault
Cleo P. Softing
Keith J. Nilson
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Trygve Olson cartoon: Protecting our water
By
Trygve Olson
Today at 9:28 a.m.
Explore related topics:
opinion
cartoons
cartoons
Trygve Olson
Dakota Access Pipeline
Buffalo
North Dakota
Advertisement