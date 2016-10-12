Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Watch: Lakeside home a total loss after fire erupts
‘Lucky to be alive’: 19-year-old recovering after being pinned, dragged by car
Death toll climbs as floods swamp North Carolina after Hurricane Matthew
Local clowns say creepy craze no laughing matter
Stroke, cardiac conference Oct. 11-12
More Topics
Accidents
Corrections
Crime
Government
Education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
Preps Plus: Players of the week
Schlossman: UND coaches, players part of demeaning, pointless charade
Reinholz ready to cap monster season
Moore, Lynx level WNBA Finals at 1-1
Scoreboard
More Topics
Bison
Cobbers
Dragons
High School Sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
Vikings
opinion
Headlines
Steve Stark cartoon: North Dakota values still with Trump
Letter: There is another line to be drawn
Letter: Three good people for Fargo District 46
Letter: Piepkorn's anger seriously misplaced
Port: ND Gov. Jack Dalrymple says Standing Rock chairman told him he’s “no longer in control” in protest camp
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Dancing for the health of it
October rain brings back childhood memories
Local woman empowers young people
Flexibility needed in elders' living arrangements
Teething baby changes life on the road for musician mom
More Topics
Family
Helpful Hint
Health
Fashion
SheSays Columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Ticket info announced for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Fargodome show
Scotch draws today's headlines / Oct. 12, 2016
Curious cat behavior may result from being weaned too early
Many former NFL pros find 'life among the grapes' after retirement
Easy-to-make Italian stuffed peppers will leave you stuffed
More Topics
Arts
Events
Entertainment
Music
Columns
Food
Faith
business
Headlines
Father, daughter open Fargo spa specializing in body sculpting, vaginal rejuvenation
Davenport, N.D., native launches drone business
Couple should invest in therapy, not business
Samsung halts Galaxy Note 7 smartphone production
South Dakota-based eye clinic opens in Fargo
More Topics
"What is that"
Money
Economy
Restaurants
Inside Business
Retail
Briefs
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Steve Stark cartoon: North Dakota values still with Trump
By
Steve Stark
Today at 8:36 a.m.
Explore related topics:
opinion
cartoons
steve stark
Politics
Election
North Dakota
Advertisement