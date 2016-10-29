Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Clinton campaign urges FBI to detail new developments in email case
Girl, 4, injured by brick thrown through window
Burnsville sued by family of man fatally shot by officers
Praise for 'The Bobby Vee Story' from an expert
Searching for closure: 20 years after Veronica Safranski vanished, a family continues searching
More Topics
Accidents
Corrections
Crime
Government
Education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
Live blog: NDSU at Northern Iowa
South's passing attack not enough in loss to Century
Bemidji State escapes with 2-1 overtime victory over Anchorage
No. 2 Bulldogs hand No. 1 UND its first loss in 224 days
Madler helps lead Bismarck past Mustangs in Class 3A playoffs
More Topics
Bison
Cobbers
Dragons
High School Sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
Vikings
opinion
Headlines
Trygve Olson cartoon: Cost of raising the cigarette tax
Port: ND Supreme Court Justice Sandstrom calls Marsy’s Law 'hobby farm for an eccentric billionaire'
McFeely: ND higher ed chair, board blow off request to make Bresciani contract talks open
Letter: Measure 4 is about saving lives of our kids
Steve Stark cartoon: The election's Chicken Little
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Consider side effects when making decisions about medication
Namedroppers (Oct. 29, 2016)
6 hot fashion trends to try for fall
Rainy horse ride triggers memory of couple's beginnings
Namedroppers (Oct. 22, 2016)
More Topics
Family
Helpful Hint
Health
Fashion
SheSays Columns
Home
variety
Headlines
FM Opera's 'Magic Flute' hits sweet notes
It's not a cellphone, it's a 'vessel for kindness'
Homes for the Holidays tour to showcase holiday cheer Nov. 5-6
Interfaith textual study planned for Nov. 2
Poetry of grief class held Wednesdays in November
More Topics
Arts
Events
Entertainment
Music
Columns
Food
Faith
business
Headlines
How some Fargo businesses celebrate Halloween
New businesses (Oct. 29, 2016)
Bankruptcies (Oct. 28, 2016)
Business digest (Oct. 29, 2016)
Hires and promotions (Oct. 29, 2016)
More Topics
"What is that"
Money
Economy
Restaurants
Inside Business
Retail
Briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Oct. 29, 2016)
Lee Jensen
Henry Hank Wulff
Viola Paulsrud
Lester & Cindy Perlenfein
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Thomas Henry Drewicke
Elmer J. Stenberg
Riel LaFontaine
Patricia A. Langfitt
Austin James Vosberg
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Tweet
Check out The Forum's voter guide to compare candidates and prepare your ballot
Trygve Olson cartoon: Cost of raising the cigarette tax
By
Trygve Olson
Today at 11:20 a.m.
Explore related topics:
opinion
cartoons
cartoons
Trygve Olson
Health
cigarette tax
measure 4
North Dakota
Election
Advertisement