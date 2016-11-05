Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Wrong guy bit by police dog, beaten receives apology from St. Paul police; officer suspended
No lawn signs for Clinton, Trump: It's because it's unpopularity contest
Cramer writes networks, saying he wants House hearing on media bias against Trump
Gwinner man arrested in fatal hit-and-run
Federal agency sues Minnesota contractor in racial bias case
More Topics
Accidents
Corrections
Crime
Election
Education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
No. 2 Barnesville finds redemption in win over Hawley
Scoreboard
Century stuns unbeaten West Fargo in state semifinals
Teams swarming Timberwolves' Towns in early going
Another classic UND, Gophers game ends in a tie
More Topics
Bison
Cobbers
Dragons
High School Sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
Vikings
opinion
Headlines
Steve Stark cartoon: Big Tobacco's smoke screen
McFeely: Fargo's pair of political Piepkorns perplexes some in legislative race
Gauper attack short on fact, long on lies
Port: Citing 'surreptitious propaganda,' Congressman Kevin Cramer promises hearings on political media bias
Port: Doug Burgum leads big in ND governor's race poll
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Namedroppers (Nov. 5, 2016)
'Infant speech' is degrading to seniors
Pumpkin can improve your skin, vision and sleep
Princess of the frozen tundra passes the Halloween torch
Consider side effects when making decisions about medication
More Topics
Family
Helpful Hint
Health
Fashion
SheSays Columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Reader relates success with perennial mums
Grand Forks kindness makes big impact on Canadian neighbor
Finding your gardening niche
Post-election Service of Reconciliation and Hope Nov. 9
Spiritual, dream discussion group meets Nov. 12
More Topics
Arts
Events
Entertainment
Music
Columns
Food
Faith
business
Headlines
Honors and officers (Nov. 5, 2016)
Human resource professionals urge employees to use caution when discussing politics at work
Digest (Nov. 5, 2016)
Building Permits (Nov. 5, 2016)
Contributions (Nov 5, 2016)
More Topics
"What is that"
Money
Economy
Restaurants
Inside Business
Retail
Briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Nov. 5, 2016)
Gianna Therese Denault
Linus & Margaret Kensok
Rocky and Marlene Ridl
Michael and Lois Gustafson
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Abby Rudolph
Ileen Kleven
Elmore G. Ramstad
Carol Rehder
Corinne Hefta
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Tweet
Check out The Forum's voter guide to compare candidates and prepare your ballot
Steve Stark cartoon: Big Tobacco's smoke screen
By
Steve Stark
Today at 7:20 a.m.
Explore related topics:
opinion
cartoons
cartoons
steve stark
measure 4
North Dakota
Election
Advertisement