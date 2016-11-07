Skip to main content
news
Headlines
Panel revises ND gathering pipeline rules to address concerns raised by oil industry, lawmakers
T-shirt spotted at NDSU football game 'disgusts' UND officials
Prosecutor: Georgia man let son suffer 'unimaginable death' in hot car
Check out The Forum's voter guide to compare candidates and prepare your ballot
Former SD highway patrolman accused of keeping seized drug money
sports
Headlines
UND downs Minnesota-Crookston in women's basketball
Scoreboard
Gophers might face Cornhuskers without Armstrong
NDSU wrestlers knock off No. 14 Iowa State
'Obviously, we're struggling,' Barr says as Vikings blow late lead, lose in OT
opinion
Headlines
Trygve Olson cartoon: Weather wins by a landslide
Port: Bias in journalism is a real problem, but Congressional hearings are the wrong solution
Letter: Forum should rethink its 'faith' columnist
Letter: Steen's experience what Moorhead needs
Letter: 'Integrity' is Marquart's middle name
Headlines
The height of a ladder gives couple perspective
Namedroppers (Nov. 5, 2016)
'Infant speech' is degrading to seniors
Pumpkin can improve your skin, vision and sleep
Princess of the frozen tundra passes the Halloween torch
Home
variety
Headlines
Moorhead High makes a splash with 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Neighbors: Some nice memories of friendly Fradet's fish store
Salonen: Is it too late to reverse the euthanasia train?
Take a holiday tour of the historic Roberts House in Fargo's Eighth Street neighborhood
Away From Home: Cabo Da Roca, Sintra, Portugal
business
Headlines
Election presents golden opportunity
Lost in Fargo finds place for new downtown retail store, gallery
Honors and officers (Nov. 5, 2016)
Human resource professionals urge employees to use caution when discussing politics at work
Digest (Nov. 5, 2016)
milestones
Headlines
Births (Nov. 5, 2016)
Gianna Therese Denault
Linus & Margaret Kensok
Rocky and Marlene Ridl
Michael and Lois Gustafson
obituaries
Headlines
Abby Lee Rudolph
Marlene Bekkerus
Marcus A. "Marc" Schneider
Richard "Dick" Hocking
Terrance "Terry" Dargen
weather
Weather Forecast
By
Trygve Olson
Today at 1:26 p.m.
