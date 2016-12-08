Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
West Fargo alerts residents to dangers of thin ice
U.S. jobless claims decline from five-month high
USGS reports earthquake magnitude 6.8 off coast of Northern California
Trump could privatize nation's air traffic controllers
Weather Talk: Definition of blizzard depends on visibility, not accumulation of snow
More Topics
Accidents
Corrections
Crime
Government
Education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
Moving golf ball rule changed in wake of Johnson controversy
Metro high school boys swimming preview capsules
Twins manager Molitor getting hip to new regime
IOC says Games bid process must change so there are no losers
Beyond the Game: Tre Dempsey, A True Leader
More Topics
Bison
Cobbers
Dragons
High School Sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
Vikings
opinion
Headlines
Steve Stark cartoon: Governor's hand-off
Trygve Olson cartoon: Xmas mode
Letter: Only in North Dakota, such great service
Letter: Moorhead City Council very disappointing
Letter: Disrespectful kids allowed to get away with it
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Visiting plans for loved one with Alzheimer's must be adjustable
There's no age-based 'shelf life' on senior's ability to live independently
Twitter Talk: Mapleton teacher spoke about using technology in the classroom at Twitter headquarters
Timing matters for vitamins, minerals
A vote for baby's future
More Topics
Family
Helpful Hint
Health
Fashion
SheSays Columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Great Indoors: Invite Frank Sinatra to your holiday dinner
After offending American Indians, Ralphie May backs Standing Rock
5 reasons life should be like 'White Christmas'
Visio Divina rescheduled for tonight
Neighbors: Being an independent retailer not all it's cracked up to be
More Topics
Arts
Events
Entertainment
Music
Columns
Food
Faith
business
Headlines
New yoga studio, juice bar open in south Fargo
Hiring fair for new Sanford Medical Center is Dec. 8
Coldwell Banker teams with Fargo's Element Realty to return to F-M market
Downtown Fargo restaurant Sazerac Alley closing for rebranding, concept change
Usher's House to quit serving lunch in order to focus on evening meal and catering business
More Topics
"What is that"
Money
Economy
Restaurants
Inside Business
Retail
Briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Nov. 8, 2016)
Births (Dec. 7. 2016)
Births (Dec. 6, 2016)
Births (Dec. 3, 2016)
Arlene Haugen
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Diane L. Holte
Stella Hess
Rose Anne (Vogel) Millette
Evan L. Dalluge
Lourene "Lou" Darly Ratsch
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Severe Weather Announcements (71)
Steve Stark cartoon: Governor's hand-off
By
Ross Torgerson
Today at 9:28 a.m.
Explore related topics:
opinion
cartoons
cartoon
steve stark
Governor's hand off
doug burgum
jack Dalrymple
Advertisement