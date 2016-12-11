Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Weather Talk: Light pillars are atmospheric optical phenomenons
Polar sea ice the size of India vanishes in record heat
Roaster catches fire, fills Fargo coffeeshop with smoke
Couple injured when car goes airborne in Richland County crash
'Watching your back': Elite paramedics work alongside Red River Valley SWAT officers
More Topics
Accidents
Corrections
Crime
Government
Education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
Crews called to Dilworth house fire late Saturday night
North Dakota power play flounders in loss without Boeser, Jost
MILLER: UND men's hockey fed up with inconsistency
Top-ranked Duluth earns split with No. 2 Denver
Scoreboard
More Topics
Bison
Cobbers
Dragons
High School Sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
Vikings
opinion
Headlines
In midst of despair, darkness, we paddle toward the light
Trygve Olson cartoon: Long winter
The 'business' of a church is to reach out
Port: Who is holding Big Protest accountable?
Forum editorial: Dalrymple offers a sound budget proposal
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Valley City woman wins $100,000 for kindness
Visiting plans for loved one with Alzheimer's must be adjustable
There's no age-based 'shelf life' on senior's ability to live independently
Twitter Talk: Mapleton teacher spoke about using technology in the classroom at Twitter headquarters
Timing matters for vitamins, minerals
More Topics
Family
Helpful Hint
Health
Fashion
SheSays Columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Can Christmas lights be left on outdoor trees?
Kindness helps us see more clearly
When disease threatens fight back with a positive approach
Namedroppers (Dec. 10)
How to keep heating costs down this winter
More Topics
Arts
Events
Entertainment
Music
Columns
Food
Faith
business
Headlines
Professional development (Dec. 10, 2016)
Bankruptcies (12-10-16)
Contributions (Dec. 10, 2016)
New businesses (Dec. 10, 2016)
Building Permits (Dec. 10, 2016)
More Topics
"What is that"
Money
Economy
Restaurants
Inside Business
Retail
Briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Dec. 10, 2016)
Jacobsen-Unhjem
Pearl Moen
Gina & Glenn
Births (Dec. 9, 2016)
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Patty Domm
Diana Lynn Aker
Glenn H. Weisenhaus
Lois Johnson
Gladys Florence Kenyon
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Trygve Olson cartoon: Long winter
By
Trygve Olson
Today at 7:06 a.m.
Explore related topics:
opinion
cartoons
Trygve Olson
cartoon
long winter
Advertisement