Seeing the biopic "Florence Foster Jenkins" brought Susan Boyle to mind. Born in 1961, Boyle was a 47-year-old wannabe singer in April of 2009 when she auditioned on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent." She ended up thrilling the world with her voice, the least likely of all underdogs to come out on top. Since then she has had great professional success, although not all her life has gone well.

Florence Foster Jenkins was born in 1868 and died in 1944. Her voice also was impressive, but for all the wrong reasons. Something of a child prodigy on the piano, she had an injury to her hand that kept her from a concert career. She switched her musical passion to singing for which she had no talent at all. In addition, her first husband infected her with syphilis, which led to over 50 years of treatment with punishing side effects that probably affected her perception of her own voice.

Why tie the two women together? Something about their gumption connects them: In pursuing their passion for singing, they were women unwilling to be deterred; they were women seemingly beyond embarrassment. To be honest, they set me wondering about dreams and kindness and generosity of spirit.

I wrote about Boyle in 2009, describing her as a middle-aged Scottish woman with a heavy brogue, who took the stage for her audition in a dress suitable for a 1955 Ladies Aid tea (beige sheath, lace cap sleeves; ribbon tie at the waist). Her stockings were inappropriately dark and paired with old-fashioned white pumps. Chin overwhelmed by neck, caterpillar eyebrows, tiny nose, close-set eyes, and graying frizzy hair, thinning enough to show some scalp, completed her homely, old-fashioned appearance. The contempt of the audience and judges was clear.

Until she sang. Then she owned the room.

Jenkins, on the other hand, invited contempt when she sang. We know how terrible her singing was because there are recordings that survive (note: easily found online). And yet, she had fans, no doubt in large part because of her money. She was a New York City socialite and benefactor for the musical arts. Yet, that didn't entirely explain her appeal. Today we'd probably call her fans a cult following.

Meryl Streep plays Jenkins in the movie and Hugh Grant plays her second (common law) husband, St. Clair Bayfield, who controls the tickets to her events, making sure no one, including any critic who might pan the performance, attends. Simon Helberg plays her accompanist Cosme McMoon. The real McMoon once talked about the kindness of her audiences, saying, "[W]henever she came to a particularly excruciating discord or something like that where they had to laugh, they burst into these salvos of applause and whistles. The noise was so great that they could laugh at liberty."

For her own part, Jenkins told a friend, "People may say I can't sing, but no one can ever say I didn't sing."

At age 76, Jenkins booked Carnegie Hall. Bayfield could not control the tickets and the critics savaged her performance. Within a week she had a heart attack, and she died a month later.

Boyle was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome in 2013 and the sister she depended upon died of cancer. Boyle had a public meltdown in 2015 and later explained, "I am not strong on my own. When I have the support of people around me, I am fine."

The movie "Florence Foster Jenkins" is both hysterically funny and profoundly sad. Streep, Grant, and Helberg are wonderful in their roles. Film critic Peter Rainer said the movie "isn't really about how passion trumps art; it's about how life is more important than art."

Thinking of both Jenkins and Boyle, that rings true. Dreams and talent may or may not go hand in hand, but the effects of kindness and generosity of spirit are universal.