"The Department of Human Services is not properly monitoring or suspending providers and notifying parents after confirmed knowledge of activities that jeopardize the health and safety of children."

That line is from a bombshell report from the North Dakota State Auditor's Office.

What activities was DHS soft-peddling, according to the auditor?

"Providers were allowed to continue operating under MOU (memorandum of understanding) agreements while the Department was aware of activities including illegal drug use by the provider, restricted persons being present at the facility, inappropriate touching from adults, inappropriate sexual play between children, and other concerns of supervision and discipline," the report states.

I'll give you a moment to pick your jaw up off the floor.

Back now? Good. Here's another dose of ugly from the report.

"The significant errors identified in our testing of child care provider licensing indicate these reviews are clearly ineffective at identifying material weaknesses and inconsistencies," it states. "These situations include failure to identify incomplete application requirements, improperly licensed providers, nonperformance of unannounced inspections, backdated licenses, lack of monitoring of corrective orders, non-imposed sanctions, and lack of documented notification to parents for serious safety concerns."

This was no mere dereliction of duty. These were calculated policies that prioritized keeping child care facilities open over the safety of the children themselves. The report says there was an "improper balance between ensuring safe quality of child care and supporting child care providers to become licensed or continue operating without meeting minimum requirements."

Keep in mind, this report comes after a 5-year-old Velva girl drowned while in the care of a facility with licensing problems and too few staff for the number of children they were watching.

Maybe, if the folks at DHS had been doing their jobs, that little girl might still be alive today.

Child care services can be scarce in our state, particularly in the more rural areas. Perhaps it's understandable that state regulators would work to keep a facility open and serving its community.

But we aren't talking about letting a few facilities skate on red tape technicalities. We're talking about dozens of confirmed instances where the people in charge of ensuring these facilities are safe not only allowed troubled facilities to continue operating but failed to notify parents about serious problems.

The auditor looked at a sampling of 58 licensed facilities and found problems at 11 of them. That's not a good ratio. With more than 1,000 licensed child care facilities in this state, it makes me wonder how many more have serious problems tolerated by state officials.

What do we do about this?

For one thing, Maggie Anderson, the director of DHS and a member of Gov. Jack Dalrymple's Cabinet, needs to go. Under her watch, a callous disregard for the safety of children became systemic. On her way out the door, maybe she can give back some of the $27,692 bonus she got from Dalrymple last year.

For another, we need assurances from Dalrymple himself that this problem is going to be corrected. When it comes to the executive branch of our government, the buck stops in his office.

What we don't need is more of Dalrymple's lead-from-behind style.

After I wrote about this audit at SayAnythingBlog.com I got unsolicited emails from three different readers—solid, involved Republicans all and one a significant contributor to Dalrymple's past campaigns—who told me they thought the governor should resign over this audit.

I'm not sure I'm ready to go that far, but I am more than a little weary of Dalrymple being a lame duck on autopilot in the closing months of his tenure in office.

Lead, Mr. Dalrymple, or move aside for someone who will.