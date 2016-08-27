Shaw: Two easy 'yes' votes on ballot

The election is less than three months away, and there are two no-brainers on the ballot ...

-- The first is North Dakota Constitutional Measure 1. This requires members of the North Dakota Legislature to live in the district they were elected from. Of course they should. Legislators need to balance the best interests of their district versus the best interests of the state. That means the lawmakers must live in their districts. Owning property there is not good enough. They must actually sleep in their homes for most of the year.

If they move out of the district after being elected, as some have done, the legislators must be forced to resign. The only exceptions should be if the lawmakers had to temporarily move due to a disaster, such as a fire, flood, or tornado.

-- The second is extending the sales taxes in Fargo and Cass County to pay for the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion. An extension is the least painful, and you don't notice the difference because nothing changes. This was the same successful argument made in West Fargo where voters overwhelmingly approved badly needed school projects. In West Fargo, taxes didn't increase, voters just agreed to keep them the same.

Permanent flood protection is a necessity for Fargo-Moorhead. Remember, voting against the sales taxes doesn't kill the project or lower your taxes. If the sales tax extensions are defeated, it just means many people will be paying much higher property taxes, which would cost them a lot more than keeping the sales taxes in place.

-- My esteemed colleague Mike McFeely raised the issue of local schools being given "generic vanilla names," and names with "no sense of place, no sense of history." Thus, I would like to recommend some names for future schools in no particular order: Christa McAuliffe, Martin Luther King, Anne Frank, and Flight 93. All these names represent courageous people who died tragically.

Christa McAuliffe was the first teacher in space, but perished along with the rest of the crew in the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. Martin Luther King was the great leader of the civil rights movement, who preached nonviolence. Anne Frank became the face of the Holocaust with her inspiring and upbeat diary, amidst the evil and madness around her. Flight 93 was the flight on September 11th in which the passengers and crew attacked the terrorists. The plane crashed in Pennsylvania and all aboard were killed, but they saved either the U.S. Capitol or the White House, where the terrorists were headed. We can learn a lot from the extraordinary examples of those I recommended.

-- Everything I wrote in this column is true, but I might have exaggerated