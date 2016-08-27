Say it ain't so, Salem Sue. North Dakota's world's largest Holstein cow was defaced and defiled by a petty group of vandals earlier this week in New Salem along Interstate 94. The perpetrators scribbled their names and a few rude comments on the poor bovine's lower rear anatomy causing New Salemites to shudder at the graffitied udder. Meanwhile, headline writers rejoiced with the gift of easy wordplay. I confess that even I was tempted to milk the situation with a clever bon mot. But of course, I declined the impulse.

Crimes come in more varieties than cheese. But every crime is personal to someone, or some group and I've been partial to Sue for many years. That makes this a personal crime to me and many other NoDakians.

I have pictures from decades ago of our two sons standing timidly under Sue while gamely forcing smiles to accommodate their persistent old man and his Kodak. It's the same tight grin I coaxed out of them while posing beneath the behemoth buffalo in Jamestown just a few hours before. Oh, and also the shot of the three of us standing inside Theodore Roosevelt National Park taken later that afternoon. That particular photo still graces our home's place of honor: the refrigerator door.

I was in the park portraying Teddy Roosevelt in a commercial shoot in the majestic Badlands. The boys, (five and nine-years-old) and I had left mama at home on our first all-guy road trip across the state. For this happy daddy it was Heaven in a Voyageur van. Those are North Dakota memories as lasting as petrified wood.

President Roosevelt once exclaimed "Like all Americans I like big things!" I'll apply that statement to my genuine fondness of giant roadside attractions. We native Minnesotans come by big attractions affections quite naturally thanks, primarily, to Paul Bunyan in both Bemidji and Brainerd along with the lumberjack's faithful Babe the Blue Ox.

There's also Alexandria, Minn., home to the giant Ole the Viking, the Kensington Rune Stone and Mike McFeely. However, only one of those three is actually authentic.

Right in our valley's backyard is a giant catfish in Wahpeton, the world's largest prairie chicken in Rothsay (could there even be a runner-up?), a monster of a Northern Pike in Hawley, a massive Pelican in good old Pelican Rapids, and a rather goofy Paul Bunyan in Akeley where you can sit in his hand and "have your picture took', like they sang in "Hello Dolly".

The sometimes whimsical, always folksy art creations across the U.S.A. are indeed big things exclusive to small towns. They represent a community pride that is not pretentious and maybe not even very artful by higher art standards- except passion.

The folk art/fine art line on some can be blurry. I don't find a great deal of difference in execution or effect between the million-dollar pop art painting at our wonderful Plains Art Museum and the amateur outdoor metal sculpture at the entrance to the Enchanted Highway near Regent, N.D. Both reside within the breadth, majesty and wonder of the art universe.

A giant sculpture, respect it or not, is pure Americana and by any American standards should not be vandalized any more than a house of worship, railroad car, or political headquarters.

Artistic expression creates. Vandalism destroys. I propose that if the vandals are caught, they be encouraged to clean the statue and then be lovingly dropped into a cow-pie of Salem Sue's proportions for a day or two.

In honor of udders everywhere- it's sort of a teat-for-tat. Sorry - I couldn't help myself.