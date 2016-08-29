Port: One of the best things about America is that you can sit during the National Anthem
I have no problem if people refuse to stand for the national anthem.
This is America, after all. One of the things which makes this place great, which inspires millions upon millions of people to voluntarily stand in respect during our national anthem, is that we don’t force people into unwilling displays of nationalism.
So I’m fine with San Francisco 49’ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick not wanting to stand for the national anthem.