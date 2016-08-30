Last night Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig lost his push to rescind over $600,000 in property tax incentives granted to parcel delivery giant FedEx after the company announced they were moving some of their operations to that city from Grand Forks.

Gehrig may have lost that vote, but the last laugh may yet be his. When Gehrig got a representative from FedEx to admit that the company would move to Fargo even without the tax incentives he revealed that the city was, essentially, handing out free money.

