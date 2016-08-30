Law enforcement personnel working at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation are taking precautions not to advertise their identities after threats were made to specific officers both online and in person.

Currently work on the pipeline has been halted by Energy Transfer Partners due to safety concerns related to the on-going protests.

I spoke with Lt. Tom Iverson and Captain Aaron Hummel of the North Dakota Highway Patrol yesterday after I’d been told that their troopers had been told to stop wearing their name badges while working at the protest. Hummel confirmed that he had sent that advice out to their personnel in an email which he also provided to me. In it he also advised law enforcement personnel to review their social media presence to ensure privacy.

You can read the full blog post by clicking here.