Protesters looking to obstruct the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline project have used, as justification, their desire to protect the tribe’s water source. It has been frequently reported that the pipeline, which skirts just north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, crosses the Missouri River just upstream from where the tribe draws its drinking water from the Missouri River.

But what hasn’t been reported anywhere, as far as I’ve seen, is that by the end of the year the Missouri River intake serving the Standing Rock tribal community will be at Mobridge, SD, approximately 45 miles south of the current intake at Fort Yates and roughly 70 miles south of the Dakota Access Pipeline crossing.

